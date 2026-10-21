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How a rickshaw driver’s tip led gunmen to Tiger Shroff after recce of four Bollywood stars’ homes

The suspects allegedly learnt about Tiger Shroff’s regular visits to a football ground in Juhu from an auto-rickshaw driver.

MUMBAI – An auto-rickshaw driver’s tip about Tiger Shroff’s Sunday football routine allegedly helped gunmen identify where to target the Bollywood actor, following weeks of surveillance that also covered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, according to Mumbai Crime Branch sources.

The suspects arrived in Mumbai roughly a month before the Oct 18 attack and were allegedly searching for celebrities with relatively limited security arrangements.

Investigators are now examining whether the shooting was part of a broader plan involving other potential targets.

Police sources said the accused used auto-rickshaws to visit the homes of prominent film personalities.

They reportedly told drivers they were fans who wanted photographs of the celebrities’ residences.

Different drivers subsequently took them to several locations associated with Bollywood stars, including the homes of Bachchan, Khan, Kumar and Salman Khan.

The investigation suggests that the suspects were under instructions to identify celebrities whose security arrangements could make them easier targets. However, it remains unclear whether any of the other actors were specifically selected for an attack.

How Tiger Shroff’s Sunday football routine became a target

The suspects allegedly learnt about Shroff’s regular visits to a football ground in Juhu from an auto-rickshaw driver.

Acting on the information, they visited the ground on Oct 11, apparently expecting the actor to arrive. Shroff did not turn up that Sunday.

A week later, on Oct 18, the suspects returned to the same location with firearms and allegedly opened fire at his car.

The shooting took place as Shroff was leaving the football venue. The actor escaped unhurt, although two people were reported injured.

Police search for two pistols allegedly discarded after attack

Investigators are also trying to recover two firearms believed to have been used in the shooting.

According to Crime Branch sources, the attackers allegedly abandoned both pistols at an unidentified location while escaping from Mumbai.

One weapon was reportedly foreign-made and the other manufactured domestically. Investigators have yet to establish which weapon was imported.

Police are attempting to locate the discarded firearms to establish their role in the shooting.

Sources also indicated that another group of individuals from Haryana had visited Mumbai around the same period, allegedly carried out reconnaissance and returned to their home state.

The Crime Branch is examining the suspects’ movements, the alleged surveillance of other celebrities and the possibility of a wider conspiracy.

Three suspects were apprehended in Rajasthan’s Kota following the attack and subsequently brought to Mumbai for questioning.

Separately, four people, including two women, were arrested in Delhi and Haryana in connection with an alleged weapons supply network.

Investigators are seeking to establish who selected Shroff as the target, how the weapons reached the attackers, and whether other Bollywood personalities faced a specific threat. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK