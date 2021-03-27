House built with printer

The house was built by construction firm SQ4D. Mr Kirk Andersen (above), director of operations at the company, and his colleagues had to design and build their own printer to fulfil their house-size dream. “We took the idea of a plastic 3D desktop printer and wanted to make it much larger and spit out concrete,” he said. “We set tracks on each side of the structure where we plan to print. We set up our giant gantry, our large scale printer goes back and forth, extruding these layers one by one, stacking, building all the walls.”

PHOTOS: REUTERS