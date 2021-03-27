House built with printer

Most homes are built block by block or brick by brick. But this demo house (above) in Calverton, New York, was constructed scan by scan – its walls made using a giant three-dimensional printer. PHOTOS: REUTERS
The house was built by construction firm SQ4D. Mr Kirk Andersen (above), director of operations at the company, and his colleagues had to design and build their own printer to fulfil their house-size dream. “We took the idea of a plastic 3D desktop printer and wanted to make it much larger and spit out concrete,” he said. “We set tracks on each side of the structure where we plan to print. We set up our giant gantry, our large scale printer goes back and forth, extruding these layers one by one, stacking, building all the walls.”PHOTOS: REUTERS
Mr Andersen said the printing time for the walls took about 48 hours, part of an overall eightday process to build the home. That is significantly faster and about 30 per cent cheaper overall than a home built using standard methods. But the process has received mixed feedback, with some scepticism from older tradesmen. Mr Andersen said: “People are just unprepared for how this is going to change construction. This is the beginning.”PHOTOS: REUTERS
