Hottest hongbao for the Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – Ornate, majestic and fearsome, the dragon has fascinated artists across centuries and cultures.
So, it is little wonder that designers have pulled out all the stops to commemorate this legendary beast in red packets marking the Year of the Wood Dragon.
Many draw inspiration from the traditional Chinese dragon – a wingless, serpentine creature that is leaner and longer than its Western counterpart. It symbolises good luck, prosperity and strength.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer’s hongbao exemplifies the zodiac sign’s elegance with a golden dragon coiled around the clouds. It is accompanied by a phoenix, another mythical beast noted for its nobility.
For the earth-toned packets of global asset manager Schroders, two pieces combine to reveal the full picture: two dragons wrapped around the company’s logo, set against an abstract backdrop of trees and wood textures – a nod to this year’s Wood Dragon zodiac.
It is an even more crowded affair in the case of OCBC’s hongbao. Its six dragons, with colourful heads and calligraphy-brushstroke bodies, twirl playfully across a set of four packets set side by side. The colour scheme is bold and bright – a sea of reds, yellows and pinks make the details pop.
The Shangri-La Group’s embossed golden dragon flies solo, but is no less cheerful. Its mouth is curved in a smile as it gazes at a shimmering silver orb – likely the pearl Chinese dragons are usually depicted with – in the centre of the packet.
The group has another design for those looking for something more fiery. Here, a tightly wound orange dragon hovers against a burning red sky. Tug gently on its tail to open its mouth – thankfully, no fire shoots out.
Other designs amp up the ferocity. The yellow dragons on Citibank Singapore’s pair of hongbao have their talons out and hiss at each other when placed side by side.
On Maybank Securities’ red packets, the dragon’s gaze is fixed on the viewer. The Cubist design, one of eight prepared by the bank, was generated using artificial intelligence.
Sunglasses brand Ray-Ban draws inspiration from other festive traditions. Its creature appears to be modelled on the beast featured in lion and dragon dances, with elaborate embellishments and a snarling visage.
Local contemporary gallery Ode to Art’s hongbao renders the mythical monster, staring unflinchingly at the viewer, in an eye-catching pop-art style. Open it to enter the creature’s mouth, which is framed by koi fish, mandarin ducks and good wishes.
Trust Bank has also embraced maximalism, with loud colours and elaborate illustrations. Here, the dragon is adorned with other symbols of prosperity, like pineapples and gold ingots.
For those who prefer not to face the menacing dragon up close, there are more subtle options.
Cosmetics companies Lancome and Clarins unleash their flower power, adorning their dragons with multicoloured blossoms.
You might have to squint to spot the dragon on UOB’s red packets. It is a mosaic of festive motifs meant to embody the spirit of togetherness that characterises the new year celebrations.
It is all about the details for Swiss private bank EFG International. Paper cut-outs allude to scales and wings gliding over a shimmery red card.
Then, of course, there is the perennial favourite: the packets that make you squeal in adoration.
The National Heritage Board’s cuddly animated dragon takes a trip around 43 of Singapore’s museums, decked out in the appropriate gear for each visit.
For instance, it dons a kebaya at the Peranakan Museum and kicks around a football when visiting the Singapore Sports Museum – one of the four returning Museum Roundtable members this year.
While it might be their year, dragons are not the only animal in the spotlight. DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4-themed red packet features the upcoming movie’s protagonist, Po the panda, alongside his beloved dumplings.
Two adorable Fortune Cats perform a lion dance on local clothing brand Thread Theory’s hongbao. When the lion’s head is lifted, two Chinese scrolls are revealed, wishing the recipient prosperity and good luck.
On the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s hongbao, the animals of the Chinese zodiac are all dressed as dragons, and they welcome the new year in style with an elaborate dragon dance.