Hot Bods: Wherever possible, I take the stairs instead of the lift

Yang Sue Ann, 35, home baker

Height: 1.59m

Weight: 44kg

Exercise regimen: In the morning, after I drop my son off at school, I go for a spin class with friends. I enjoy the fully immersive experience – the reassuring instructors, heart-pumping music and choreography that rhythm cycling has to offer. I have also attended several pilates classes, which are good for stretching.

During weekends, I walk or cycle along the Park Connector Network with my family. Wherever possible, I prefer to walk than drive and take the stairs instead of the lift.

Diet: I eat moderately from all the food groups. Recently, I have been trying to include more vegetables and protein in my meals.

I have a sweet tooth and love to indulge in kaya toast and cookies. I am also a fan of acai bowls. Being a home baker, and upon popular request, I developed a no-refined-sugar granola as a healthier alternative for snacking on the go.

Joel Chua, 26, naval officer

Height: 1.84m

Weight: 83kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym three to four days a week, but I try to listen to my body. If my body feels good, I do a higher intensity session or more exercises and sets. Occasionally, I add a plyometrics session to increase muscle strength. Aside from the gym, I try to go for Brazilian jiu-jitsu training four days a week too.

Diet: When I have to cut weight for Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions, I do a high-protein, low-carb diet. I eat a lot of chicken breast and thigh meat, and fruit like apples, oranges and pears. On days when I am super strict with my diet, I do not snack at all.

If I am not competing, I just make sure I hit my protein macros daily.