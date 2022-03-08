Hot Bods: Pushing myself to do 100 push-ups within 10 minutes

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - fitness trainers Jordan See, 25, and Ria Chen, 27.

Jordan See, 25

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 63kg

Exercise regimen

I have been training in calisthenics for almost nine years. I started with just endurance training (sets and repetitions), using basic exercises such as pull-ups, push-ups, dips and squats.

One of the challenges that I try to push myself with is 100 pull-ups within 10 minutes. Slowly, as I got stronger, I started doing more skill-related calisthenics moves such as planches, as well as front and back levers.

Diet

I do not have a strict diet.

Most days, I have economy rice or chicken rice. I make sure I eat enough fruits and vegetables, and stay hydrated throughout the day. Enjoy the food and

the workouts - that is how one stays motivated to keep going.

Ria Chen, 27

Fitness trainer

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen

I get plenty of cardio in (at least six hours a week) just by doing my job as a spin instructor. I started lifting about a year ago and that was when I began to build muscle. Outside of the classes I teach, I try to clock in two to three strength-training sessions.

Diet

On an average day, I have good old economy rice. But when I have time to cook, a medium-rare steak and a whole oven-roasted broccoli are my go-to.

I used to drink bubble tea like water, but I have since switched to protein smoothies, which are great supplements for my diet and help me recover from the day's physical activities.