Hot Bods: Prioritising rehab exercises after traffic accident

Sebastian Ong, 33

Fitness coach

Height: 1.77m

Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen

Before phase two (heightened alert), I trained in the gym four to five times a week, with resistance training targeting various muscle groups. A recent traffic accident left me with 30 stitches on my back and a ruptured shoulder, so I had to stop exercising for more than three months.

I am now prioritising rehabilitative exercises to improve shoulder mobility as I return to my regular routine.

I recently incorporated pylometrics and agility drills.

For cardio, I have high-intensity interval training sessions a few times a week and sometimes go running to mix things up.

Diet

I do not follow a strict diet. I make smarter food choices when I dine out or order takeaway, and try to consume enough protein, carbohydrates and vegetables. However,

I love fast food, so on the days I have such meals, I make healthier food choices and adjust my workouts.

Ati Mohamed Yusoff, 50

Fitness coach

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen

I have been a fitness enthusiast since my teenage years, but my weight began fluctuating after I had my third child, so I started going to the gym. I now work out in the gym twice a week, with a mix of cardio and weightlifting. I also do 15-minute compound workouts - either with body weights or regular weights - in the morning and before bed.

I believe exercise plays a part in our mental health and hope to inspire other women to stay healthy.

Diet

I follow a balanced diet - three meals a day with smaller portions of food. I seldom eat rice and avoid soft drinks. I have a sweet tooth, so I indulge in desserts, but I know when to stop. I usually cook, but I order takeaway sometimes when I am busy. I also drink at least 3 litres of water daily to stay hydrated.

Go to instagram.com/straits_times for Hot Bods videos and more.