Hot Bods: Pastor does kickboxing and taekwondo weekly

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - medical social worker Crystal Lim, 52, and pastor Kenji Joo, 39.

Crystal Lim, 52

Medical social worker

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen

I attend weekly Pilates and two functional group workouts. I also speedwalk for at least an hour either once or twice a week.

Diet

I have a light breakfast, often a piece of fruit or a toast, and I like having noodles for lunch. I usually have home-cooked dinners of mainly rice, fish, vegetables and soup.

When dining out, I allow myself to indulge, but the food must be worth the calories. I have a weakness for a good chocolate cake and fried chicken wings. I abide by the saying: , "Everything in moderation."

Kenji Joo, 39

Pastor

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 88kg

Exercise regimen

My exercise regimen consists of a 30-minute endurance workout thrice a week.

I also do two hours of high-intensity interval training and one hour each of Boot Camp, kickboxing and taekwondo every week.

Diet

I eat in moderation food such as chicken rice, roti prata, lontong, sushi , and fast food without upsizing the set meals. My favourite fruits are durian, mango and blueberries while my favourite nuts are almonds.