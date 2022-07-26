Hot Bods: 'My go-to snack is baked oats with blueberries, dark chocolate and almond butter'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - personal trainer Benicia Tan, 19, and entrepreneur Brian Teo, 22.

Benicia Tan, 19

Undergraduate and personal trainer

Height: 1.64m

Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen:

I focus on compound and functional exercises in hour-long strength training sessions three to four times a week. I run and swim at least twice a week for cardiovascular health. On rest days, I do yoga and go for walks to relax my muscles.

Diet:

I incorporate a variety of colourful fruit and vegetables into my diet, and drink plenty of water. I also eat in moderation and experiment with healthy recipes.

My go-to homemade snack is baked oats with blueberries, dark chocolate and almond butter.

Brian Teo, 22

Entrepreneur

Height: 1.79m

Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen:

I hit the gym four to five times a week, focusing on different muscle groups each day. For cardiovascular health, I swim and do paddle sports such as canoeing. Occasionally, I play basketball with friends.

Diet:

I do not have a strict diet unless I am preparing for a competition. I avoid sugary and carbonated beverages, and seldom eat oily food. Instead, I drink lots of water and try to eat plenty of vegetables.