Hot Bods: Mother of three sheds 30 kg through 'intense piloxing'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, pilot Lim Min, 38, and mother of three, Ms Rita Lim, 39.

Rita Lim, 39, housewife

Height: 1.64m

Weight: 64kg

Exercise: I used to be obese, weighing 98kg in 2017. Through determination, proper dieting and intense piloxing, I managed to shed over 30kg.

As my stamina improved, I started to run three times a week. My target is to clock at least 150km every month. I have completed nine half-marathons.

This journey has made me a different person. I'm much stronger mentally, physically and emotionally. Overall, I'm a happier person.

Diet: I eat everything in moderation and try to avoid processed food and carbs. As someone who has a sweet tooth, I find it handy being a home-based baker. I bake desserts according to my preference and get to control my sugar intake.

Lim Min, 38, pilot

Height: 1.79m

Weight: 68kg

Exercise: I alternate between cardio and strength training daily. Weekends are reserved for my family and we'll bond through activities such as hiking and cycling.

Diet: I don't follow any specific diet but I'll try to avoid processed food, sugars and refined carbs and go for more greens.