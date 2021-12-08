Hot Bods: Meet the boxers

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - competitive boxer Danish Husli, 25, and boxing enthusiast Amiera Juhari, 26.

Danish Husli, 25

Gym manager

Height: 1.78m

Weight: 79kg

Exercise regimen: Being a competitive boxer, I train up to six times a week. I do technical drills, padwork, bagwork and sparring. I also jog three times a week for aerobic conditioning. Recently, I picked up bouldering, which I do up to twice weekly. It helps me with my overall strength and muscular endurance.

Diet: I eat three meals a day to meet the demands of my training and output. I usually drink calorie-free drinks such as black coffee and Coke Zero. I consume carbs before and after strenuous training to give me energy and allow for recovery.

Some of the regular foods in my diet are rice, bread, eggs, spinach and chicken breast. Occasionally, I indulge in fried chicken - it's my favourite cheat meal.

Amiera Juhari, 26

Category specialist

Height: 1.58m

Weight: 46kg

Exercise regimen: I usually listen to my body and how I feel on a particular week. Typically, on alternate mornings, I do 20 to 25 minutes of pilates before starting work. I do boxing two to three times a week in the evenings.

If my body is not up fora boxing session, I'd do a slow jog of at least 6km. Every week, I try to also get at least two climbing sessions in.

Diet: I eat two meals a day - lunch and dinner. I don't usually take breakfast and would just have a cup of black coffee or an oat milk latte. I'm not a fan of sugared drinks, but when I crave something sweet, I'll drink Coke Zero.

I recently cut back on animal-based protein and have been incorporating plant-based protein in my diet instead. Ice cream and waffles are my guilty pleasures.