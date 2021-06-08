Hot Bods: I'm a foodie so I train harder to increase my metabolism

Accountant Jon Phay (left) and freelance model and event talent Ashley Serene Ng.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF JON PHAY, COURTESY OF ASHELY SERENE NG
SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - accountant Jon Phay, 35, and freelance model Ashley Serene Ng, 30.

Jon Phay, 35

Accountant

Height: 1.79m

Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen

I do weight and resistance training five times a week, and cardio - a mix of middle-distance runs and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sprints - about four times a week. Weight training has become a habit, so I do not find it a chore. Running helps me clear my mind too.

Diet

I love fried food and ice cream, so I watch my calories where possible.

I prepare my own weekday lunches, which are always chicken breasts and broccoli. In a social setting, I try not to restrict my diet and have whatever my friends are having.

Ashley Serene Ng, 30

Freelance model and event talent

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen

I do strength training three times a week and low-intensity steady-state cardio once a week such as hiking for at least two hours. I am a foodie, so I train harder to increase my metabolism.

Diet

I eat everything, but in moderation. I need my milk tea every day. Most importantly, I make sure I get enough protein daily.

