Hot Bods: 'I try not to over-order when I am eating out'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - financial services consultant Xiao Xiaoling, 28, and Mr Azizul Kamal, 34, contracts manager.

Xiao Xiaoling, 28

Financial Services Consultant

Height: 166cm

Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen:

I used to do basic HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, but did not see significant changes to my physique until I started trainingregularly at the gym, and prioritising my health and fitness, for the past 12 months. My training is balanced across three different modalities: strength, conditioning and hypertrophy.

Diet:

I keep things simple and tasty, focusing on fruit and vegetables, as well as lean meats for my protein, which is critical to help me recover between training sessions.

Azizul Kamal, 34

Contracts Manager

Height: 173cm

Weight: 73kg

Exercise regimen:

I hit the gym five times a week, where I get a structured strength and conditioning training plan.

I supplement the gym workouts with other cardio-centric workouts, mainly rhythmic cycling and rebounding, at least another five times a week. Many of my social activities have become exercise-related and this makes keeping active easier.

Diet:

I think it's important to develop a healthy relationship with what we eat and so I try to focus more on my output - via exercise- than food intake so I do not limit my diet.

diet. However, I try to meet a daily protein intake, avoid snacking, drink lots of water, and do not over-order when dining out.