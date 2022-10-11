Hot Bods: I’m guilty of loving ramen too much

Nicholas Joel Leong, 28, Fitness model

Height: 1.8m

Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I hybrid-train with a mix of callisthenics and conventional weightlifting. My workouts are focused on weighted callisthenics such as weighted muscle-ups, pull-ups and dips. My main goal is strength.

I spend two to four hours training every day and do cardio three to four times a week, burning an average of 4,000 calories a day.

Volume is key to building strength. Do not just train in a certain way if you want to be athletic and agile. Stay versatile and try different styles of training.

Diet: I believe in sustainability, and to stay fit and healthy even when I am old. My meals revolve around protein. When I eat out, I aim for healthier options.

People should not have the term “cheat days” as they would then feel guilty for eating that one “cheat” meal. Life is short. In the end, calories are just calories. There is no such thing as food that makes you fat if you exercise discipline. As long as the food fits your level of macronutrients – protein, carbohydrates and fat – eat what you enjoy and move on with life.

Jimena Yu Qing Muchsel, 29, Graphic designer

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: My resolution this year is to learn to do a handstand and muscle-up, so usually I start every workout with either handstand practice or a pull-up routine.

For the pull-up routine, I do 10 sets of five pull-ups with two minutes of rest in between. After that, I will do my regular split routine, which can be leg day, or one targeting back-biceps, chest-triceps or shoulders.

Consistency really is the key. I also think it is important to give yourself tiny goals. I started my pull-up routine with two pull-ups a set, which has now increased to five. I motivate my friends by saying that it counts more that we go for a workout than doing the workout itself. This is because training the mindset is the hardest.

Diet: I do not have a strict diet. I love Japanese and Korean food, so I am guilty of loving ramen too much. But thanks to my boyfriend, we try to eat clean by cooking at home. We also indulge in proteins such as prawn, scallop or beef. On a normal day, I do eat more vegetables than meat. I do not really avoid any food except for those that are too oily. My favourite fruit is durian.