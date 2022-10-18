Hot Bods: I love doing anything high-intensity that gets my lungs on fire

Geoffrey Yeoh, 29, Self-employed

Height: 1.78m Weight: 76kg

Exercise regimen: I do CrossFit at The Kampung Gym five days a week, coupled with some short-distance runs. On rest days, I do some active recovery or take a break. I enjoy putting myself through cross-training regimens, as I think that fitness should be functional and/or multidimensional.

Diet: As someone who is active throughout the day, I have to ensure I am fuelling myself sufficiently with a balanced diet. Rather than restricting myself to specific food groups, I prefer to approach food with the mentality of eating in moderation.

Nicole Wong, 20, University student

Height: 1.52m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I love doing anything high-intensity that gets my lungs on fire. This includes the programmes in Body Fit Training and CrossFit at The Kampung Gym. I train four to five times a week, but with some days of active recovery with light workouts that are not too taxing. Fitness is not a one-time thing, it takes a lot of discipline to keep going and make it a lifestyle.

Diet: I am not strict with my diet and I believe in eating intuitively. It is important to know that food is fuel and eating well gives me energy. I do, however, control the amount of processed food and sweet drinks I consume, though indulging once in a while is fine.