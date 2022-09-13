Hot Bods: I hardly eat fried food unless it’s a cheat day

Jason Mah, 43, principal IT engineer

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen: I wake up at 5am and hit the gym before work. I train six days a week for two hours each time and do exercises such as chest presses, pull-ups, weighted squats and bicep curls. I also jog along a park connector twice a week after work.

Diet: I am on a high-protein and low-carb diet. I take proteins such as chicken breast, beef and eggs, as well as protein shakes for a supplement. For carbs, I take oatmeal. I also eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, and drink lots of water. Sunday is my cheat day to indulge in treats such as spicy Sichuan dishes and fast food.

Mai Thi Thu Mi, 31, massage therapist

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym six days a week and work out for 1½ hours before work. I am interested in becoming more fit and muscular. I do full-body exercises including leg presses, deadlifts and bench presses. As my working hours are long, I do not have time for other sports.

Diet: I am also on a high-protein and low-carb diet. My diet includes whey protein shakes, chicken breast, fish and nuts. For carbs, I eat some rice with my meals. I also eat fruit and vegetables. I hardly have fried food unless it is a cheat day, which is once a week, or when I am out with friends.