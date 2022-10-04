Hot Bods: I eat so that I can fuel my training

Poon Shuqi, 24, entrepreneur

Height: 1.53m

Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: My training routine incorporates strength training and aerobic conditioning. I expose myself to different equipment – such as dumbbells, barbells and kettlebells – and also do callisthenics. I am always working to improve my strength and aerobic capacity. I train about five times a week for around two to three hours a day. I strongly value the importance of rest days to allow my body to recover from the stress it undergoes.

Diet: While I do not actively count my calories, I practise intuitive eating and ensure each meal has an adequate amount of protein, carbohydrates and fats to fuel me for my workout and my day ahead. My favourite food is chocolate. It may sound unhealthy but, as long as you have a balanced diet, there is no reason why small amounts of sweet treats cannot be incorporated. But I try not to go for too much fried food.

Tan Yiren, 28, entrepreneur

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 67kg

Exercise regimen: I do CrossFit, which comprises constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity. Every training session consists of one to two strength exercises, such as muscle-ups, followed by one to two conditioning exercises, movements like burpees or handstand walks. I train six days a week for about two to three hours each time. One of the days is an active recovery day, on which I would go for a run or swim.

Diet: I do not really watch my diet, I just make sure I get enough carbohydrates and protein. My favourite food is Ya Kun’s kaya and butter toast set, and I avoid too much fried or fast food. I do not like eating, I eat just so I can fuel my training.