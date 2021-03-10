Hot Bods: Home gym and lots of cycling

This week's hot bods are client partner Rachel Ngo and operations assistant Mohd Khodali Marsio.
SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, client partner Rachel Ngo, 30, and operations assistant Mohd Khodali Marsio, 58.

Rachel Ngo, 30, client partner at FranklinCovey Singapore

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 55kg

Exercise routine:

Ever since joining a new firm, Covid-19 and a recent heartbreak, I've changed my lifestyle to have an output for stress, more energy and regain my self-confidence. I invested in a home gym - which consists of a pull-up bar, cross trainer, treadmill, TRX (suspension training tool), mat, ab roller and balancing ball - which allows me to do my daily workouts in the comfort of my home.

I have no excuses not to do them. I also invested in a personal trainer from JR Training Academy to help me with strength training.

Diet:

I cook protein-heavy meals, which include salmon, chicken thigh, broccoli and omelettes (with two eggs), and have snacks such as almonds and Quest chocolate chip cookies. I try to avoid sugar and carbohydrates. Every week,

I have one cheat day, when I eat whatever I want.

Mohd Khodali Marsio, 58, operations assistant

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 69kg

Exercise routine:

Cycling is my main sport and I commute to work daily on my mountain bike. I've competed in mountain bike races across Asia, such as in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and also locally. I love running as well, and I run 16km during the weekends. I do punching-bag training and weight training to build muscles and keep my body in shape. I've been doing all these since I was young and I'm not stopping.

Diet:

I eat anything and make sure to have three meals a day.

