Hot Bods: High intensity speed and agility circuits; rapid cardio

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - airbrush artist Andre John Morton, 35, and broadcast producer Ramizah, 32.

Andre John Morton, 35

Airbrush artist

Height: 1.64m

Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen

I enjoy bodybuilding and focus on hypertrophy and conditioning workouts. I do weight training three to four times a week and follow an isolated muscle strengthening routine.

On other days, I do 45 minutes of high-intensity speed and agility circuits to maintain my cardiovascular health. I also enjoy outdoor activities such as skateboarding, in-line skating and running.

Diet

I eat a wide variety of food and enjoy different cuisines in moderation. I incorporate high-fibre and high-protein foods into my diet and do not consume processed sugar. I usually also prepare meals at home.

Ramizah, 32

Broadcast producer

Height: 1.68m

Weight: 74.5kg

Exercise regimen

I enjoy strength and conditioning activities, which I do five times a week. I also do yoga at least once a week and I start my days with rapid cardio for at least 30 minutes every day.

Diet

I do not subscribe to fad diets. Instead, I follow a high-protein and moderately low-carbohydrate nutrition plan that is sustainable and affordable.

I rarely dine out and I prepare my own meals. I abstain from processed food and junk food as I eat to fuel my body. However, I also reward myself once a week and enjoy many other kinds of food.