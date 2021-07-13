Hot bods: High-intensity interval training and staying mindful of protein

SINGAPORE - Meet the hot bods this week, technology consultant Rachel Alexandria Yong, 27, and private equity real estate analyst Dinie Azhari Hashim, 29.
Rachel Alexandria Yong, 27
Technology consultant
Height: 1.64m
Weight: 51kg
Exercise regimen
I participate in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions at F45 gym about five to six times a week. I try to incorporate hikes and slow jogs on my rest days to maintain my fitness.
Diet
I eat three meals a day and have a protein shake post-workout. I do not follow a strict diet but am mindful of my meals. As a rule, I ensure my fat, protein and carbohydrate intakes are within appropriate ranges.
Dinie Azhari Hashim, 29
Private equity real estate analyst
Height: 1.71m
Weight: 59 kg
Exercise regimen
Before the circuit breaker last year, I did HIIT or cardio six times a week for about 45 minutes a session and played football for 1½ hours at least once a week. I have since adopted home-based HIIT and go for runs of 8 to 10km.
Diet
I eat three meals a day and ensure that I hit an adequate protein count for each meal. I have fruit after lunch. I avoid snacks, but sometimes indulge in a bite or two. I also love black coffee.