Hot bods: High-intensity interval training and staying mindful of protein

SINGAPORE - Meet the hot bods this week, technology consultant Rachel Alexandria Yong, 27, and private equity real estate analyst Dinie Azhari Hashim, 29.

Rachel Alexandria Yong, 27

Technology consultant

Height: 1.64m

Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen

I participate in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions at F45 gym about five to six times a week. I try to incorporate hikes and slow jogs on my rest days to maintain my fitness.

Diet

I eat three meals a day and have a protein shake post-workout. I do not follow a strict diet but am mindful of my meals. As a rule, I ensure my fat, protein and carbohydrate intakes are within appropriate ranges.

Dinie Azhari Hashim, 29

Private equity real estate analyst

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 59 kg

Exercise regimen

Before the circuit breaker last year, I did HIIT or cardio six times a week for about 45 minutes a session and played football for 1½ hours at least once a week. I have since adopted home-based HIIT and go for runs of 8 to 10km.

Diet

I eat three meals a day and ensure that I hit an adequate protein count for each meal. I have fruit after lunch. I avoid snacks, but sometimes indulge in a bite or two. I also love black coffee.