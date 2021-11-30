Hot Bods: 'Fried food is my enemy and ice is my weakness'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - equity analyst Lee Da Wei, 32, and product manager Avalynn Chiang, 31.

Lee Da Wei, 32

Equity analyst

Height: 1.84m

Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I do all kinds of training for cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility anywhere. I believe that you do not need a fancy set-up to get fit. I do mostly body weight-based workouts. You will be amazed at how much you can do with just your body weight.

My workouts are on average an hour each and I split the session into upper and lower body training. I train around five times a week and aim to hit all body parts. The body works as a kinetic chain and you are only as strong as your weakest link.

Diet: I eat four meals daily. A typical breakfast can be toast with eggs, overnight oats, pancakes or beehoon.

Lunch and dinner will be rice, vegetables and meat. Fried food is my enemy and ice cream is my weakness.

Avalynn Chiang, 31

Product manager

Height: 1.68m

Weight: 53.5kg

Exercise regimen: I train at the gym and fitness studios, going for cardio, yoga and spinning group classes. I also enjoy cycling for leisure. I work out two to three times a week, 45 to 60 minutes each session, to cover strength, cardio and flexibility training.

Diet: A typical day's meal will be wholemeal toast with homemade hummus for breakfast, wheat or rice vermicelli soup with vegetables, minced meat, sliced fish and prawns for lunch, and home-cooked dishes with soup for dinner.

I avoid fried, oily and processed food, flavoured drinks and food with artificial colouring.