Hot Bods: Financial adviser and personal trainer believe in drinking 3 to 4 litres of water

SINGAPORE - This week's hot bods, financial adviser Loo Zi Jia, 25, and personal trainer Kenneth Sin, 29, both believe in drinking plenty of water.
Loo Zi Jia, 25
Financial adviser
Height: 1.62m
Weight: 60kg
Exercise routine
I do cardiovascular exercises two to three days a week, strength training one to two days a week, and do both in combination two days a week. Recently, I started doing CrossFit as well as high-intensity interval training one to two days a week.
Diet
My breakfast usually consists of bread with sliced cheese and I eat a protein-packed lunch and dinner. I am a fan of chicken breast and steamed fish with vegetables. I get my carbohydrates from cereals, bread and fruit.
Health tip
I drink 4 litres of water daily, which is especially important in sunny Singapore.
Kenneth Sin, 29
Personal trainer
Height: 1.92m
Weight: 96kg
Exercise routine
I like strength training as there is a clear path of progression. On a good day, I can squat 135kg, bench-press 129kg and deadlift 196kg.
Diet
I go for healthier choices such as protein pancakes and berries for breakfast. I do have cheat days, when I succumb to parma ham and rocket pizza.
Health tip
I drink 3 to 4 litres of water a day, having most of it in the day and tapering off at night. I try to get seven hours of sleep daily.