Hot Bods: Financial adviser and personal trainer believe in drinking 3 to 4 litres of water

Financial adviser Loo Zi Jia (left) and personal trainer Kenneth Sin both believe in drinking plenty of water.
Financial adviser Loo Zi Jia (left) and personal trainer Kenneth Sin both believe in drinking plenty of water.ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG
The Straits Times
  Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - This week's hot bods, financial adviser Loo Zi Jia, 25, and personal trainer Kenneth Sin, 29, both believe in drinking plenty of water.

Loo Zi Jia, 25

Financial adviser

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise routine

I do cardiovascular exercises two to three days a week, strength training one to two days a week, and do both in combination two days a week. Recently, I started doing CrossFit as well as high-intensity interval training one to two days a week.

Diet

My breakfast usually consists of bread with sliced cheese and I eat a protein-packed lunch and dinner. I am a fan of chicken breast and steamed fish with vegetables. I get my carbohydrates from cereals, bread and fruit.

Health tip

I drink 4 litres of water daily, which is especially important in sunny Singapore.

Kenneth Sin, 29

Personal trainer

Height: 1.92m

Weight: 96kg

Exercise routine

I like strength training as there is a clear path of progression. On a good day, I can squat 135kg, bench-press 129kg and deadlift 196kg.

Diet

I go for healthier choices such as protein pancakes and berries for breakfast. I do have cheat days, when I succumb to parma ham and rocket pizza.

Health tip

I drink 3 to 4 litres of water a day, having most of it in the day and tapering off at night. I try to get seven hours of sleep daily.

