Hot Bods: Carbs still crucial to fuel an active lifestyle

SINGAPORE – Meet this week’s hot bods – fixed income associate Charlene Chor, 28, and photographer/videographer Paul Pan, 24.

Charlene Chor, 28, Fixed income associate

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I do a mix of cardio and weightlifting about five to six times a week. I try to alternate between the two, so I have time to recover for my strength sessions by doing a day of cycling in between. But whenever I feel the physical burnout, I make sure to have a rest day or two to fully recharge before working out again.

Diet: For every meal, I aim to keep my protein on the higher side with eggs and lean meat since I exercise so much, and fill myself up with a mix of vegetables and whole grains. I am not a fan of sweet desserts, but I do eat some chocolates and treats when I feel like it. I also make sure to take my multivitamins, since it is hard to meet the daily micronutrients requirement with my busy schedule.

Paul Pan, 24, Photographer/videographer

Height: 1.83m

Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I teach four to six spin classes a week and go to the gym two to three times a week for strength training. I make sure I get enough rest, as recovery is just as important as working out. I also go for yoga classes to stay flexible and nimble.

Diet: I make sure there is a balance of carbs, protein and vegetables in my meals. I tend to eat more carbs to fuel my active lifestyle. I do not restrict myself from eating desserts or fried food, as I believe that anything consumed in moderation is acceptable.