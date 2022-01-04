Hot Bods: Balance and enjoyment important in keeping up fitness lifestyle

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - flight attendant Mandi Cheung, 27, and Mr Brandon Teo, 29, associate business development director.

Mandi Cheung, 27

Flight attendant/fitness instructor

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I enjoy different workouts to keep myself fit, from high-intensity interval training to strength training to rhythmic cycling to yoga. From time to time, I like to try new workouts such as boxing, tennis or stand-up paddling.

What is most important for me is to have balance and enjoy my fitness lifestyle.

Diet: I am a strong believer in balance and moderation. I make healthier choices in my meals, but I do not restrict myself when I want to treat myself.

Brandon Teo, 29

Associate business development director

Height: 1.84m

Weight: 79kg

Exercise regimen: I do yoga as well as traditional strength and high-intensity workouts.

I start with a 10-minute run, followed by strength and high-intensity interval training, and end with stretching. On Wednesdays and weekends, I run in the city and at MacRitchie.

Diet: I believe in healthy habits and not restrictions. It is about understanding what your body needs to achieve certain goals. I do not have a special diet and eat in moderation.