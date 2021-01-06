Charlene Chew, 34

Housewife

HEIGHT: 158cm WEIGHT: 56kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I weightlift in the gym four times a week, alternating between push and pull days, while incorporating some legs and glutes workouts into every session. I prioritise compound movements such as barbell deadlifts, bench presses and overhead presses before moving on to isolation work such as bicep curls.

DIET: I live by intuitive eating, while aiming for a diet that is high in protein. I indulge in my favourite foods, such as fried chicken and Korean barbecue, at least once a week. I also have a pint of craft beer on most days of the week. Not overly restricting myself makes me a happier person and helps to keep my sanity, which is very important for my overall well-being.

Khairullah Azman, 35

Fitness trainer

HEIGHT: 174cm WEIGHT: 82kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I work out six times a week. I start off with 15 minutes of incline walking on the treadmill to get my body warmed up before hitting the weights for the next 90 minutes. I usually do individual body parts each day, such as chest on Monday, and so on. Once a week, I jog around my neighbourhood for 20 minutes, then do 20 minutes of bodyweight workouts at the nearby park.

DIET: I do not go on a strict diet and have at least two meals a day eating whatever my wife cooks. I do have a sweet tooth, especially for chocolates. However, I ensure that I always eat everything in moderation.