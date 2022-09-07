Rachel Yim, 26

Influencer/recruitment manager

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 48kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN Due to my work schedule, I cannot go to the gym every day. But I try to keep myself active by doing calisthenics with my personal trainer once a week. I also play golf, do yoga, wakeboard and meditate in my free time.

DIET I love all kinds of food. I usually have black coffee in the morning, protein for lunch and something light, such as salad with fruit, for dinner. I cannot do without snacks. You are likely to find me at cafes and shops with good desserts.

Benjamin Tan, 29

Head of marketing at fitness company The District Training

HEIGHT 1.77m WEIGHT 71kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN Rock climbing and calisthenics have kept me active for the past 10 years. I boulder two to four times a week and do calisthenics two to three times a week.

DIET I love oats and anything with noodles, and I eat three to five times a day. I refrain from taking higher-calorie food such as sweet beverages, potato chips, chocolate, peanut butter and granola, but I do indulge myself on occasion with ice cream.

Protein-wise, I love egg whites, chicken meat, soya-based products such as tempeh, and salmon.