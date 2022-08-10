Yin Ong, 51
Real estate agent
HEIGHT 1.59m WEIGHT 53kg
EXERCISE REGIMEN: My exercise regimen consists of body combat, spin and Zumba classes. I also run on the treadmill and do stretching exercises three to five times a week.
I am now learning to play tennis, but have to take a break because I developed tennis elbow.
DIET: I eat only two meals a day. I have the first meal after noon and the second at around 8pm, so that I can have at least 14 to 16 hours of fasting in between.
The first meal is usually yogurt with chia seeds, fruit and toast with soya milk or coffee. What I eat for my second meal depends on whether I eat at home or outside.
I do not really watch my diet. I love pastries and anything with chocolate. I do not avoid any food in particular, except that I do not particularly like deep-fried food.
Joshua Hee, 24
Student
HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 71kg
EXERCISE REGIMEN: I work out every other day for about 11/2 hours each time. The only cardio I do is walking dogs at an animal shelter on weekends.
Sports-wise, I have been playing ultimate frisbee since my secondary school days. I also joined a dragonboat team for a little under a year, but am now focusing on purely bodybuilding training.
DIET: I am not too strict with my diet, but I ensure that each meal has a good balance of meat and vegetables.
Carbs are also extremely important to feed the muscle, hence I do not skip them.
I take some basic supplements such as multi-vitamins and fish oil tablets.
The most important thing is hydration. I carry a bottle of water with me all the time and drink at least 2 litres a day.
I do not actively avoid fast food, but if I am working up to a photo shoot, I will eat less fatty foods, such as pork belly, and avoid food with a heavy sauce like mala or extremely sugary smoothies or shakes.