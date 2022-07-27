Hot bods

Brian Teo, 22

Entrepreneur

HEIGHT 1.79m WEIGHT 69kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I hit the gym four to five times a week, focusing on different muscle groups each day. For cardiovascular health, I swim and do paddle sports such as canoeing. Occasionally, I play basketball with friends.

DIET I do not have a strict diet unless I am preparing for a competition. I avoid sugary and carbonated beverages, and seldom eat oily food. Instead, I drink lots of water and try to eat plenty of vegetables.

Benicia Tan, 19

Undergraduate and personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 58kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I focus on compound and functional exercises in hour-long strength training sessions three to four times a week. I run and swim at least twice a week for cardiovascular health. On rest days, I do yoga and go for walks to relax my muscles.

DIET I incorporate a variety of colourful fruit and vegetables into my diet, and drink plenty of water. I also eat in moderation and experiment with healthy recipes. My go-to homemade snack is baked oats with blueberries, dark chocolate and almond butter.

