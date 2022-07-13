Hot bods

Harvey Ho, 33

Aesthetic doctor

HEIGHT 1.78m WEIGHT 72kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My weekly regimen consists of three sessions of weightlifting, one session of yoga and another session of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or boxing.

During weekends, I jog, wakesurf, skateboard or engage in other social sports with family and friends. I look for alternatives to daily activities, such as walking instead of driving, carrying my kids instead of pushing them in a stroller, and meeting clients while standing instead of staying seated.

DIET I eat everything in moderation. I balance the days when I eat more meat and carbohydrates with days of a full plant-based diet. I try to eat whole foods and avoid processed or refined foods. I do not count the exact calories, but aim to consume at least 2,400 calories a day to preserve muscle mass.

Angie Ang, 32

Clinic co-founder

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 54kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have been exercising five days a week for at least 10 years. I do not follow a fixed routine, but do a variety of workouts such as yoga, HIIT, spin, CrossFit and boxing every week to keep things fun. I have no fitness goals, but I enjoy the functional benefits that regular exercise brings. My daughters can sit on my shoulders when we go to the zoo, and I can easily carry both of them - they weigh 12kg and 15kg - in my arms while walking up the stairs.

DIET I practise intuitive eating and eat food that makes me feel good. I lean towards leafy greens and fish. Generally, I eat what I want my children to eat.

