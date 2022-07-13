Harvey Ho, 33

Aesthetic doctor

HEIGHT 1.78m WEIGHT 72kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My weekly regimen consists of three sessions of weightlifting, one session of yoga and another session of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or boxing.

During weekends, I jog, wakesurf, skateboard or engage in other social sports with family and friends. I look for alternatives to daily activities, such as walking instead of driving, carrying my kids instead of pushing them in a stroller, and meeting clients while standing instead of staying seated.

DIET I eat everything in moderation. I balance the days when I eat more meat and carbohydrates with days of a full plant-based diet. I try to eat whole foods and avoid processed or refined foods. I do not count the exact calories, but aim to consume at least 2,400 calories a day to preserve muscle mass.

Angie Ang, 32

Clinic co-founder

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 54kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have been exercising five days a week for at least 10 years. I do not follow a fixed routine, but do a variety of workouts such as yoga, HIIT, spin, CrossFit and boxing every week to keep things fun. I have no fitness goals, but I enjoy the functional benefits that regular exercise brings. My daughters can sit on my shoulders when we go to the zoo, and I can easily carry both of them - they weigh 12kg and 15kg - in my arms while walking up the stairs.

DIET I practise intuitive eating and eat food that makes me feel good. I lean towards leafy greens and fish. Generally, I eat what I want my children to eat.