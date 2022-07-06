Hot bods

Azizul Kamal, 34

Contracts manager

HEIGHT 1.73m WEIGHT 73kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I hit the gym five times a week as part of my strength and conditioning training. My programme is built around the three main lifts - bench press, squats, and deadlifts - and ensures that each muscle group is trained at least twice weekly with moderate-to high-intensity exercises in a circuit format. I supplement these with other cardio-centric workouts, such as rhythmic cycling and rebounding, at least another five times a week. Many of my social activities are exercise-related as well.

DIET I focus more on exercise than food, so I do not limit my diet. However, I try to meet a daily protein intake, avoid snacking, drink lots of water, and do not over-order when dining out.

Xiao Xiaoling, 28

Financial services consultant

HEIGHT 1.66m WEIGHT 51kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I used to do basic HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, but did not see significant changes to my physique until I started training regularly at the gym for the past 12 months. I have since seen improvements to my strength, stamina, mobility and, most importantly, my confidence. My training is balanced across three modalities: strength, conditioning and hypertrophy.

DIET I keep things simple and tasty, focusing on lots of fruit and vegetables, as well as lean meats for protein, which is critical to help me recover between training sessions.

