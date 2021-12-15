Shannen Low, 31

Owner of Wicked Greens cafe

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 51kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My husband Chris and I started our post-partum weight loss journey in January this year after our baby Sasha was born in December last year. My weight at its peak was 72kg and I've managed a total weight loss of 21kg.

I take daily morning walks together with my family for about 30 to 45 minutes . I do body-weighted exercise and some strength training with kettlebells, such as four sets of five to 12 reps of mixture pull-ups, push-ups, shoulder-press and lunges, for about two to three times a week.

DIET I enjoy meals from Wicked Greens any time. I feel full in my tummy with good positive energy every time. I also love my mum's cooking. I take vitamin supplements every morning. Sometimes, I fast till noon. Other times, I'll have a banana or bread. I don't follow a strict diet, but I focus mostly on an intake of vegetables and lean protein.

Chris Wong, 34

SAP finance consultant

HEIGHT 1.71m WEIGHT 61kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My training is based on functional body building. I've been using kettlebells more, which allow a lot of interesting movements and are great for building strength.

Some of the frequently used workouts are kettlebell shoulder and chest press, double kettlebell swing and Russian twist for about four sets of eight to 15 reps depending on the weight. I also enjoy using the rowing machine as there's transfer of skill and power-endurance to dragonboating.

I train about five to six times a week at home earlier in the day with moderate intensity and have good energy for the rest of the day for work and family.

DIET My wife's cooking. The majority of my nutrition comes from food from my wife's cafe and the remaining from home-cooked food. I also track my calorie intake because I have a tendency to overeat. I focus on having a lot more vegetables and sufficient protein and carbs. Occasionally, I crave nasi lemak with chicken, or a good burger with bacon and full sides.