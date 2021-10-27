Pari Priyadarshini, 41

Entrepreneur

HEIGHT 1.57m WEIGHT 51kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do both endurance and strength training. I train six to seven times a week, sometimes twice a day, with run workouts in the morning and strength training in the evening. It may sound exhausting, but I love how strong and resilient I have become since I started exercising three years ago.

DIET I always keep my protein intake high. My breakfast is either oats with protein powder and berries or scrambled egg whites with vegetables. I have a sweet tooth and indulge it with protein bars.

Lin Diyou, 30

Dentist

HEIGHT 1.78m WEIGHT 82kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I hit the gym six times a week for about 11/2 hours each session, working on my chest, back, legs, shoulders, arms and abs. Cardio is a must and I cycle for 45 minutes three times a week.

DIET I have hawker food and the occasional bubble tea for lunch on weekdays, so I balance my diet by having more protein and less carbs for dinner and on weekends. I also cut sugar as much as possible to keep my calorie intake in check. I snack on healthier options such as carrot and celery sticks instead of cake and ice cream.