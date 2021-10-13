Moh Ai Wei, 28

Key account manager

HEIGHT 1.58m WEIGHT 47kg

DIET I refrain from eating oily foods. My diet consists of soupy foods, with proteins, quinoa and kale on occasion. I generally eat more fish than meat.

EXERCISE REGIMEN I run two to three times a week, mixing my routine with static exercises such as Tabata and weight-lifting. Weekends are spent cycling and in-line skating to build stamina. My routine sometimes also includes hiking and pilates for muscle conditioning and recovery.

Jason Ng, 30

Sales engineer

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 67kg

DIET I have a normal diet with additional carbs and proteins. I also eat clean to condition my muscles.

EXERCISE REGIMEN I cycle four times a week, each session lasting about an hour. I mix my routine up with static exercises once every week, including weighted Tabata exercises and HIIT (high-intensity interval training), push-ups, lunges and planks. My spouse and I also go for the occasional trek or hike on weekends.