Joanna Ang, 59

Marketing executive

HEIGHT 1.54m WEIGHT 49kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I go to the gym four times a week. My workout regimen alternates between weightlifting, conditioning and cardio. I do taiji twice a week. When I don't go to the gym, I exercise at home. It involves 10 minutes of core exercises - flutter kick, reaching oblique crunch, pilates side hip raise, Russian twist, toe touch crunch, plank, knee tuck crunch and pilates toe taps. Exercise is important to me because it helps to improve muscle strength and boost my endurance.

DIET: I believe in eating everything in moderation. My favourite food is Hainanese chicken rice. My favourite fruit is banana because it has nutrients and I can eat it anytime, anywhere.

Aamir Manasawala, 27

Business owner

HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 72kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: Before Covid-19, my weight was 90kg. I took the pandemic as an opportunity to work on myself, physically and mentally. I work out twice a day, at a gym and outdoors. The outdoor session is usually cardio like cycling or jogging.

DIET: I have a well-balanced diet. I usually go for healthier options. I avoid food with a high sugar content and fried food. I drink 4 litres of water a day. I also control my portions to make sure I don't overeat. Eating with awareness is key because abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym.