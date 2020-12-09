Christy Lim Xuan Qin, 21

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 163cm WEIGHT 52kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do resistance training six to seven times a week, with a regimen comprising hypertrophy and strength training. I hit the muscle groups on my upper body twice a week, and thrice a week for lower body. On my only rest day, I would do cardio and try my best to clock 10,000 steps.

DIET I have been strictly watching my calorie intake since June. To ensure I don't exceed my daily calorie intake and gain unnecessary fat, I've been tracking my calorie intake using the Myfitnesspal app. My diet is as important as my workout.

Lim Ming Tao, 24

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 183cm WEIGHT 75kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do a wide variety of physical activity - ranging from cardio to resistance training. I do resistance training at the gym at least three times a week and also play basketball and water polo at least three times a week.

I used to compete in Brazilian jiujitsu. I am passionate about sharing my love of fitness as I believe it is the key to leading a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle.

DIET Most days, I watch what I eat and ensure I get a balanced meal. I make sure my meals have sufficient proteins, carbohydrates, fats and greens to fuel me for my next physical activity or training session. I love to end off my meals with fruit.