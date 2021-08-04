Andre John Morton, 35

Airbrush artist

HEIGHT 1.64m

WEIGHT 65kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN

I enjoy bodybuilding and focus on hypertrophy and conditioning workouts. I do weight training three to four times a week and follow an isolated muscle strengthening routine. On other days, I do 45 minutes of high-intensity speed and agility circuits to maintain my cardiovascular health. I also enjoy outdoor activities such as skateboarding, in-line skating and running.

DIET

I eat a wide variety of food and enjoy different cuisines in moderation. I incorporate high-fibre and high-protein foods into my diet and do not consume processed sugar. I usually also prepare meals at home.

Ramizah, 32

Broadcast producer

HEIGHT 1.68m

WEIGHT 74.5kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN

I enjoy strength and conditioning activities, which I do five times a week. I also do yoga at least once a week and I start my days with rapid cardio for at least 30 minutes every day.

DIET

I do not subscribe to fad diets. Instead, I follow a high-protein and moderately low-carbohydrate nutrition plan that is sustainable and affordable. I rarely dine out and I prepare my own meals. I abstain from processed food and junk food as I eat to fuel my body. However, I also reward myself once a week and enjoy many other kinds of food.

Photos and text by Ariffin Jamar