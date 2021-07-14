Rachel Alexandria Yong, 27

Technology consultant

HEIGHT 1.64m WEIGHT 51kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I participate in high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions at F45 gym about five to six times a week. I try to incorporate hikes and slow jogs on my rest days to maintain my fitness.

DIET I eat three meals a day and have a protein shake post-workout. I do not follow a strict diet but am mindful of my meals. As a rule, I ensure my fat, protein and carbohydrate intakes are within appropriate ranges.

Dinie Azhari Hashim, 29

Private equity real estate analyst

HEIGHT 1.71m WEIGHT 59 kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN Before the circuit breaker last year, I did HIIT or cardio six times a week for about 45 minutes a session and played football for 1½ hours at least once a week. I have since adopted home-based HIIT and go for runs of 8 to 10km.

DIET I eat three meals a day and ensure that I hit an adequate protein count for each meal. I have fruit after lunch. I avoid snacks, but sometimes indulge in a bite or two. I also love black coffee.