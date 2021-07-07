Chen Yingying, 27

Business development consultant

HEIGHT 1.58m WEIGHT48kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN Before the circuit breaker last year, I did cardio or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) once a week and hit the gym for about an hour to work my upper and lower body twice a week. I have since adopted home-based HIIT and practise pilates. I keep active by walking to my destinations as much as possible.

DIET I eat two to three meals daily, with snacks at any time of the day. I do not follow a strict diet, but opt for healthier alternatives, like having less oil and sugar. I like to use plain Greek yogurt, lemon juice, herbs and spices for seasoning. I eat lots of fruit and vegetables. I like to practise mindful eating as well.

Hassanal Ruslan, 27

Accountant

HEIGHT 1.8m WEIGHT 75kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do weightlifting and cardio sessions on alternate days. For example, I do weightlifting on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and run or cycle on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or vice versa. Weekends are rest days and I will do light exercises like taking a stroll at my neighbourhood park or going for an easy bicycle ride.

DIET I do not follow a strict diet and I ensure I eat enough. I eat at least three to four times a day, with carbs and protein as my main sources of food. Breakfast is my most important meal of the day. I try to avoid oily foods, but consume them in moderation once a week. I do not like sweet things. If given a choice between fruit and ice cream, I will choose fruit.