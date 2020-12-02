Yvonne Tay, 30

Fitness instructor

HEIGHT 159cm WEIGHT 55kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do home workouts such as bodyweight exercises and high-intensity interval training twice or thrice a week, and I do static cycling, or spinning, at the gym on other days of the week.

DIET Seventy per cent of my diet consists of clean eating, with brown rice and unprocessed food. For the other 30 per cent, I eat anything I want. This is a more sustainable lifestyle than a completely clean diet.

Walter Tay, 32

Food-and-beverage business owner

HEIGHT 182cm WEIGHT 85kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I exercise six times a week and do a variety to keep my workouts interesting. I do upper body training, such as archer push-ups, pike push-ups, bench presses, cable fly and free weights. For leg exercises, I do pistol squats and climb the stairs with a weighted vest. Swimming is my main form of cardiovascular exercise.

DIET I keep it simple and eat less meat. Brown rice, tofu and beans are my staples. I let loose once a week by eating ice cream, nuts and chocolate in moderation.