Foo Maosheng, 33

Museum curator

HEIGHT: 1.71m

WEIGHT: 69kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I usually work out four days a week in the morning before work. These sessions are mainly weight and strength training. Each day, I focus on a couple of core muscle groups. Mondays are for arms and shoulders, Tuesdays are for chest and back, Thursdays for legs and core and Fridays for a mix of these different muscle groups. I do different sets to keep the workout varied. For instance, I have different combinations of normal bench press, dumb bell fly, cable fly, dips and incline bench press for my chest.

DIET I have been practising intermittent fasting (16:8) daily for 41/2 years. It helps me lead a healthier and more active lifestyle. With that, I am still able to enjoy foods I like. Moreover, I make sure I drink around 21/2 litres of water daily since thirst may be mistaken as hunger. During my eight-hour eating period, I watch my sugar and carb intake too.

Berri Tay Xiao Shi, 37

Marketing manager

HEIGHT: 1.69m

WEIGHT: 57kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do strength training three to four times a week. Each session ends with a long, slow run. On weekends, I'm an outdoor enthusiast. I go for long hikes, walks, trail runs or cycling.

DIET I focus on eating nutritionally; lean protein, complex carbs and fibre. I minimise consuming processed food. Ice cream, fries and pastries are my vices. I learnt to incorporate them into my flexible dieting lifestyle so I am a happy fitness nut.

Text by Ng Sor Luan