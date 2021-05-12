Loo Zi Jia, 25

Financial adviser

HEIGHT: 1.62m WEIGHT: 60kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I do cardiovascular exercises two to three days a week, strength training one to two days a week, and do both in combination two days a week. Recently, I started doing CrossFit as well as high-intensity interval training one to two days a week.

DIET: My breakfast usually consists of bread with sliced cheese and I eat a protein-packed lunch and dinner. I am a fan of chicken breast and steamed fish with vegetables. I get my carbohydrates from cereals, bread and fruit.

HEALTH TIP: I drink 4 litres of water daily, which is especially important in sunny Singapore.

Kenneth Sin, 29

Personal trainer

HEIGHT: 1.92m WEIGHT: 96kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I like strength training as there is a clear path of progression. On a good day, I can squat 135kg, bench-press 129kg and deadlift 196kg.

DIET: I go for healthier choices such as protein pancakes and berries for breakfast. I do have cheat days, when I succumb to parma ham and rocket pizza.

HEALTH TIP: I drink 3 to 4 litres of water a day, having most of it in the day and tapering off at night. I try to get seven hours of sleep daily.