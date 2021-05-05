Jacqueline Toh, 29

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.7m

WEIGHT 60kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I train four times a week. I do split and total body resistance training. I also keep my daily step count above 10,000 and cycle 30 to 40km up to two times a week.

DIET I cook daily for myself and my boyfriend, which makes it easier to control my calorie intake.

I generally keep a balanced diet, with higher protein and carbohydrates. But my weakness is weekly pizza, matcha lava bread and berries tarts.

Samuel Gallo, 30

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.8m

WEIGHT 79kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do full-body strength training four times a week, for one to 11/2 hours each time.

I usually play futsal twice a week and dislike any type of cardio exercise unless I play a sport.

DIET I have home-cooked food by my girlfriend most of the time. I try to have more proteins and to apply portion control. We have a big weakness for pizza and we eat that weekly.

Text and pictures by Desmond Wee