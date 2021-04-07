Wee Li Qing Nuruhidmah Hidayat, 21

Student

HEIGHT 1.61m WEIGHT 66kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I go for cardio every morning, followed by weightlifting in the evening with my boyfriend. When it comes to weightlifting, I focus on leg exercises like squats, lunges and deadlifts, so I can build strength. I hit the gym six times a week to maintain consistency. Periodically, I practise martial arts like MMA (mixed martial arts) and muay thai to improve my reflexes.

DIET I blend a protein smoothie for breakfast and have a tuna sandwich and half-boiled eggs for brunch. For lunch, I grill salmon and have a bowl of greens for a balanced meal. I have a cheat meal once a week on weekends to satisfy cravings. Other than that, I avoid having food outside. I want to eat as clean as possible, so I can build a stronger immune system and overall health.

Brandon Lio, 24

Auxiliary police officer

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 68kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE To increase stamina and improve my physique, I hit the gym five to six days a week. I spend an hour doing intensive workouts such as weightlifting, superset training one to two body parts. To maintain cardiovascular health, I squeeze in 10 minutes of cardio - an infinitesimal amount as I do not wish to burn my gains.

DIET I start my day with a homemade protein smoothie. Before heading for work, I'll prep my meals - strictly steamed chicken breast and veggies, as I have to keep track of my protein intake. For carbs, I consume basmati rice or honey sweet potato as it is a good source of fibre and, most importantly, low in sodium. The things I avoid the most are fried foods and sugary drinks, as I do not want to jeopardise my balanced diet. It's a must for me to stick to six meals daily to increase my muscle mass.