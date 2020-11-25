Ivy Ng Zi Ling, 25

Fitness trainer

HEIGHT 148cm WEIGHT 48kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I build training programmes based on goals I want to achieve at the end of the month. I do powerlifting and bodybuilding (powerbuilding) workouts five times a week with a combination of EMS (electro muscular stimulation, a fitness technology to increase deep muscle fibre) training.

DIET I am following a strict diet due to my medical condition - polycystic ovary syndrome - and goals to achieve, which is maintaining a slim-thick body. I eat when I feel hungry. I have cheat meals or go drinking once or twice a week.

Neilan Wong Tun Shane, 24

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 175cm WEIGHT 77kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do strength and hypertrophy training four to five times a week, ensuring I burn as much as I consume. I also do cardiovascular exercises thrice a week using smart technology to burn even more calories.

DIET I follow a flexible diet with moderate protein. I eat whatever I want, as long as I do not overshoot my macronutrient intake or I burn as much as I consume. I love fried food.