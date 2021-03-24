Francesca Harriman, 46

Dancer, personal trainer, yoga teacher and choreographer

HEIGHT 1.63m WEIGHT 52.5kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I hit the gym two to three times a week for weight training. I try to go rock climbing once a week and hiking once a month. I do yoga three to four times a week and run about twice a week.

DIET I am a vegetarian. I eat lots of greens, fruit and antioxidant-rich food. I cook instead of eat out. I love to cook Mediterranean food - lots of capsicum, chick peas, eggplant and broccoli. I start my day with a protein smoothie. My favourite food is grilled eggplant with garlic cheese parsley.

Hafeez Hassan, 38

Dancer, choreographer and personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.7m WEIGHT 68kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I start my day with meditation and mobility exercises. Then I mix and match things like kettlebell training and strength training at the gym with weights. I also do yoga. These days, I am training myself to run barefoot once a week.

DIET I am a vegetarian and eat lots of vegetables. My favourite food is sweet potato and I bake it a lot. I also bake bread. I rarely eat out. My diet is high in fat, olive oil, avocado and nuts. I also drink coffee with coconut milk, which helps to keep me full for longer.