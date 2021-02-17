Kerry Tran, 26

Banking analyst

HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 76kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I weight train six times a week, with a push-pull-legs routine from Mondays to Saturdays, and play basketball on Sundays. I focus mainly on compound movements on weight-training days, followed by isolation movements towards the end to work on my weak points.

DIET I have a burning passion for mala xiang guo (a stir-fried version of mala hotpot). I've got to have it two to three times a week. The trick is to ask for less oil and make sure you earn the calories beforehand in the gym. I eat everything else in moderation, and try to eat relatively clean 80 per cent of the time, so I can use the remaining 20 per cent to satisfy my cravings. Life is all about balance.

Vanessa Tang, 33

Fitness trainer and online marketer

HEIGHT 1.68m WEIGHT 58kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do weight training two to three times a week to maintain muscle tone, and high-intensity interval training on other days to improve my cardiovascular fitness. I enjoy trying new routines every now and then, and I'm currently loving spinning. I would love to train harder, but am cutting myself some slack as a mum of three and prioritising my young kids. It's important to keep active so I can keep up with my hyper kids.

DIET I eat everything in moderation and treat myself whenever I feel like it. Refuelling the body and mind is important. I make it a point to choose the right foods, mainly high-protein and low-carb foods, and I love greens.