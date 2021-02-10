Lisha Chin, 29

Ballet fitness instructor and co-founder of BalletBody ballet fitness studio

HEIGHT 1.66m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do ballet fitness for an hour, four to five times a week at BalletBody. It is a full-body workout, but as it is ballet based, it is fairly leg intensive, particularly on the glutes and inner thighs. I wear wrist weights to sculpt and tone my arms and back. The class ends with a pilates core section, to work on the abdominals.

DIET I eat three meals or two meals plus snacks daily. I usually have eggs for breakfast, but sometimes I am partial to a croissant. I try to have a healthy lunch, usually a salad or grain bowl with chicken or salmon, and lots of vegetables. Dinner can be anything from pasta to pho, usually a bit more carb-heavy as I am always starving by the end of the day. I avoid fast food, except for when I am hungover.

Aloysius Chia, 38

Fitness director and founder of Train With Be. fitness studio

HEIGHT 1.73m WEIGHT69kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I exercise four to five times a week. I do strength and conditioning workouts and discover new exercises to do in my fitness studio. I also enjoy high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group classes and trying out other fitness studios. I do yoga at least once weekly for flexibility and have a day off for recovery .

DIET Intermittent fasting five times a week works well for me. On weekdays, I try to eat clean with more plant proteins such as tofu, chickpeas, vegetables and fruit. I also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. I do not restrict what I eat, but always eat in moderation. I have my cheat meals and drinks on weekends.