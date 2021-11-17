Myca Velarde, 37

Executive assistant and yoga teacher

HEIGHT 1.63m

WEIGHT 55kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I started taking yoga classes in my early 30s. It has made me stronger mentally and physically. I used to do it daily, but have cut it down to four times a week. I also box twice a week and run 5km weekly.

DIET I developed a long list of food allergies recently. I have to avoid eggs and dairy products now. For breakfast, I have something light and healthy, like low-sugar muesli with non-dairy milk. I don't have a specific diet for the rest of the day, but will opt for healthier choices like kale or spinach salad with grilled chicken, tuna or salmon and yong tau foo - less carbs and more protein.

Muhammad Azmy Saifudin Juffri, 40

Food delivery rider

HEIGHT 1.68m

WEIGHT 79kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have been motivated since national service to exercise as I want to continue being fit as I grow older. I am also inspired by fit and strong individuals who are in their 60s or 70s. I put aside an hour every day to do weightlifting, resistance training and functional training. Before Covid-19, I would also play football every Sunday.

DIET My diet consists mostly of unprocessed food. I eat rice, meat and vegetables daily. As the day progresses, my carb intake decreases. I take only protein for dinner. I have tea for breakfast and water throughout the day. Once in a blue moon, I eat a tub of ice cream in one sitting while watching Netflix.