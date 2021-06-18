Horsing around with hats

It might be a horse-racing event, but there were plenty of feathers on show at the Royal Ascot event, which kicked off in west London on Tuesday. There were feathers in the hats of many racegoers at the five-day affair, which is one of a number of government pilot schemes to test the return of spectators to events in Britain. But there were also plenty of unusual designs, such as a shell-inspired hat, at the event which fuses top-class sport and high fashion. The Royal Ascot horse-racing meet ends tomorrow.PHOTO: REUTERS
