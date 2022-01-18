Aries (March 21 - April 19) You feel ready for some exercise, which could be anything from weightlifting to line dancing. Your friends find it hard to keep up with you. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You and a colleague do not see eye to eye and the struggle is out in the open. You have to make sure you are not just going through the motions, though. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Your brainy side is out in the open and it is welcome almost everywhere you go. Things should start to get interesting later in the day. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Think big - the future is almost here and you have to be ready for it when it comes. Things are starting to look up for you. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) You are due to hit a milestone, but your good energy means there is no time to rest. Take some time to celebrate, then head out for the next big thing. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22) Your honest desire to help out is undisputed, but you still need to make sure you are going about it the right way.

Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22) You have friends coming out of the woodwork and the day is perfect for getting them to see their place in the big picture.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) It is a good thing you like a new challenge. It is one of those situations that seems to pop up every now and then and keeps you wondering. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21) Your ability to speak and write clearly is enhanced. Someone close is sure to be surprised and delighted by what he or she hears. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19) If you can get away with switching off your cellphone, then the day may be a breeze. If not, you should expect complaints to come your way. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18) Something big and wild is going down and you are a witness to history. Actually, you might be a key player, but only if you decide to step in. Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20) There is drama in every corner of your life, but try not to let it get to you. In fact, if you can leave it to the others, so much the better.

