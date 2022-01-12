Aries (March 21 - April 19) Something bold, bright and new captures your attention - so make sure you are ready for it. Great social energy is yours for the taking. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You are presented with a legal document requiring a signature, but try to hold off. If you can wait for a few days, you should get new information. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Your big brain is in demand, so mix it up with colleagues, friends and anyone else with thorny problems to discuss. You are a fountain of terrific ideas. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Too many details are flooding through your perception, so make sure you have backup. At least one person can make a difference if you ask. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22) A wild idea strikes you and it looks better and better as you think it through. Sometimes, a brainstorm like this can change everything. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sept 22) You need to be extremely choosy with your words. It is far too easy to just dash off something thoughtless and hit the "send" button. Resist the impulse. Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22) You are definitely not bored. Things are piling up all around you and each one is more interesting than the one that came before. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21) This is no time to play games, especially if the stakes are more than you can afford to lose. You are by no means guaranteed to go down, though. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21) Whatever else goes on, at least one activity captivates you and keeps you fully engaged. Boredom becomes a distant memory.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19) This is a great time to think about big, tough issues and to try to get others to help. Your thinking is much clearer than usual. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18) Your amazing energy helps your love life tremendously. Maybe you shed a light on someone new or an old flame rekindles in a big way.

Pisces (Feb 19 - March 20) Though someone at work or in your family is trying to nail you down on something important, you need to hold out for a while longer.

•Provided by Astrology.com (www.astrology.com)